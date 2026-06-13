Crucial Congress Legislature Party meet on June 16 in Bengaluru, will focus on MLC polls

BENGALURU: With the Karnataka Legislative Council biennial elections scheduled for June 18, the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) will hold a crucial meeting at Wonderla Resort on June 16 to finalise its voting strategy and ensure complete coordination among its legislators.

The meeting gains importance as it will be the first major CLP gathering under Chief Minister DK Shivakumar’s leadership. The extended session is expected to focus on detailed vote management, allocation of first preferences and preventing any cross-voting in the election for seven Council seats elected by MLAs.

Under the single transferable vote system, each candidate requires around 28-29 first-preference votes, depending on the final number of valid votes. With 134 MLAs, the Congress has the numbers to comfortably win four seats and is expected to have surplus votes that could influence the contest for the additional seat. However, the party’s arithmetic is also being closely watched due to a few uncertainties. Congress MLA Vinay Kulkarni is currently in prison, while Minister D Sudhakar’s death has reduced the party’s effective strength.

Independent MLAs, including Latha Mallikarjun and Darshan Puttannaiah, are expected to support Congress, while the stand of former BJP minister G Janardhana Reddy remains a key question.

The Congress leadership is expected to review the position of every MLA and assess possible voting patterns. Special attention will be given to legislators who have taken independent positions in the past, including former minister KN Rajanna, who was dropped from the state cabinet, and others whose choices could influence the final result.

The BJP, with 63 MLAs, is expected to secure two seats. The fight for the remaining seat is likely to be between the Congress’ additional candidate and a JDS-backed nominee.