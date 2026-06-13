Dharmasthala case: Activist Girish Mattennavar seeks brain mapping of Chinnaiah

MANGALURU: Pro-Sowjanya campaign activist Girish Mattannavar on Saturday filed a complaint to the Special Investigation Team (SIT) in Belthangady seeking a thorough probe into the accused cum complainant, Chinnaiah C N's 'Rs 200 crore plot' claims in the Dharmasthala alleged mass burial case.

Chinnaiah, a former sanitation worker, had claimed to have buried several bodies of victims in Dharmasthala. He had moved the High Court seeking directions to the SIT to file a final report in the case and sought action against the conspirators named in the preliminary enquiry report.

Mattannavar, in the complaint, said Chinnaiah has violated the bail terms by releasing the statement made before the court to the media.

"SIT officials must apply for cancelling his bail, and a brain mapping of Chinnaiah should be conducted to bring out the truth. Chinnaiah had also claimed that he was ready for brain mapping earlier," Mattennavar urged.

"Being a complainant, I am ready to go through live brain mapping so that the truth is revealed to the public. SIT must investigate those who instigated Chinnaiah to issue false statements and indulged in conspiracy. In a petition submitted before the High Court, Chinnaiah has made false claims against Mahesh Shetty Timarodi, Vittal Gowda, Jayanth T, Rama Nagaraj, actor Prakash Raj and a few YouTubers, derogating their dignity," he said.

"Naming Prakash Raj and YouTuber Sameer MD in the case is nothing but a conspiracy to disturb peace and instigate riots in society. We suspected a conspiracy by influential persons, though false claims were made through Chinnaiah," he added.

Mattannavar further alleged that the claims made in the petition filed by Chinnaiah before the High Court and his written statement made before the court and the media in the past are contrary.

"Chinnaiah should be taken into custody and questioned for his claims on the Rs 200 crore plot to tarnish the image of Dharmasthala. As per the claims made by Chinnaiah, he is likely to be under the control of influential persons involved in the case, now. Hence, police should protect Chinnaiah and his family," Mattennavar urged.