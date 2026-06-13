Karnataka energy dept nets Rs 3,685 crore from power sale

BENGALURU: The energy department has earned Rs 3,685.29 crore through sale of power to the grid in the past four years.

Power Company of Karnataka Limited (PCKL) said, it sold 6,531.33 million units (MU) at an average cost of Rs 5.64 per unit from 2023-24 till June 8, 2026. Also, during the same period, it purchased 14,082.88 MU at a cost of Rs 9,111.65 crore, with Rs 6.47 as average per unit.

A senior official from PCKL said maximum power was sold during monsoon, primarily during solar hours, when market rates were less. Power purchase was done during peak hours only during summer when demand and rates were high. Hence, the selling price was less compared to the purchasing price.

Now, we are working towards increasing renewable power generation to sell it to the grid to make profits. Maximum power sold during 2024-25 was 3,785.25 MU, at a cost of Rs 5.19 per unit and the total amount realised was Rs 1,965.64 crore. Maximum power purchased during 2025-26 was 5,971.71 MU, at a cost of Rs 5.34 per unit, amounting to Rs 3,190.49 crore.

During 2023-24, 674.01 MU of power was purchased at a cost of Rs 4.07 per unit and the total amount realised was Rs 274.61 crore. During the same period, 3,311.28 MU of power was purchased at a cost of Rs 7.63 per unit, realising Rs 2,526.64 crore.