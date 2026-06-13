Karnataka energy dept nets Rs 3,685 crore from power sale

BENGALURU: The energy department has earned Rs 3,685.29 crore through sale of power to the grid in the past four years.
Power Company of Karnataka Limited (PCKL) said, it sold 6,531.33 million units (MU) at an average cost of Rs 5.64 per unit from 2023-24 till June 8, 2026. Also, during the same period, it purchased 14,082.88 MU at a cost of Rs 9,111.65 crore, with Rs 6.47 as average per unit.
A senior official from PCKL said maximum power was sold during monsoon, primarily during solar hours, when market rates were less. Power purchase was done during peak hours only during summer when demand and rates were high. Hence, the selling price was less compared to the purchasing price.
Now, we are working towards increasing renewable power generation to sell it to the grid to make profits. Maximum power sold during 2024-25 was 3,785.25 MU, at a cost of Rs 5.19 per unit and the total amount realised was Rs 1,965.64 crore. Maximum power purchased during 2025-26 was 5,971.71 MU, at a cost of Rs 5.34 per unit, amounting to Rs 3,190.49 crore.
During 2023-24, 674.01 MU of power was purchased at a cost of Rs 4.07 per unit and the total amount realised was Rs 274.61 crore. During the same period, 3,311.28 MU of power was purchased at a cost of Rs 7.63 per unit, realising Rs 2,526.64 crore.
The official said the government has been working towards increasing solar and wind power generation. This will not only help in reducing the load on conventional sources as it aligns with the Union and state governments’ energy policies, but also help Karnataka in selling power. “We can sell more power to the grid. We are also looking at increasing our hydel power generation. Presently, storing power is a concern. So, selling it to the grid is a viable option,” the official said.
AIPEF OPPOSES PRIVATISATION OF POWER DISTRIBUTION
Bengaluru: Members of the All-India Power Engineers’ Federation (AIPEF) on Friday sought immediate withdrawal of the proposed amendment to the electricity Bill. They also opposed an application submitted by Tata Power to the Karnataka Electricity Regulatory Commission (KERC) seeking permission for power distribution in 19 districts under the state’s five Escoms.
AIPEF chairman Shailendra Dubey said privatisation of the power sector will lead to the fragmentation of the entire industry. By allowing multiple distribution licensees in the same area, the Bill provides private companies a free hand to engage only profitable consu-mers. The members of the meeting urged the government to grant a parallel electricity distribution licence to Tata Power and sought restoration of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS).
They said since priv-ate companies attract only high-revenue consumers, it would bec-ome impossible for public utilities to supply electricity at afford-able rates to domestic users, farmers and vulnerable sections. Therefore, the application of Tata Power should be rejected.