Karnataka govt using fertile land for real estate, says Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy

BENGALURU: Launching his tirade against Chief Minister DK Shivakumar for notifying land in Bidadi to allegedly run a real estate business on the pretext of the Integrated Township Project, Union Minister and JDS president HD Kumaraswamy on Friday challenged the CM to accompany him to the affected villages and know what the farmers genuinely want.

Condemning the Congress government’s move to issue a final notification for land acquisition for the project, despite strong opposition from farmers, he warned of a legal battle. Kumaraswamy told reporters he would fight on behalf of the “annadata” who is losing land. “Let the Chief Minister come to the villages to find out whether the people who are losing land are actually farmers or not. I will also go there,” Kumaraswamy said.

When the farmers have been protesting for 470 days, it is not right to issue a final notification, he said, alleging that the government is out to grab fertile agricultural land for real estate business. He took strong exception to filing of FIRs against the farmers.