Karnataka puts brakes on medical fee hike for another year

BENGALURU: The Karnataka government has decided to retain the existing fee structure for medical, dental, undergraduate and postgraduate courses for the 2026-27 academic year, bringing relief to thousands of students and parents who were apprehensive about a possible increase in fees. The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by Medical Education Minister Dr Sharan Prakash Patil with representatives of private medical and dental college managements at Vikas Soudha on Friday.

The minister said the government had not accepted proposals submitted by private college managements seeking a revision of fees. He clarified that the fee structure fixed for the 2025-26 academic year would continue unchanged for the current academic year.

“The government has decided that this is not the right time to burden students and parents with higher fees. Students are already facing uncertainty and stress related to admissions, and therefore the existing fee structure will continue,” he said.

Patil also urged students and parents not to pay heed to rumours regarding a fee hike, reiterating that the government had not given approval for any increase proposed by private medical and dental colleges.

Under the existing fee structure, the annual tuition fee for MBBS courses in government medical colleges will remain Rs 5,000. For government quota seats in colleges under the Karnataka Professional Colleges Foundation (KPCEF), Karnataka Religious and Linguistic Minority Professional Colleges Association (KRLMPCA) and Association of Minority Professional Colleges in Karnataka (AMPCK), the fee will continue at Rs 1.41 lakh. The same fee will apply to government quota seats in private universities.