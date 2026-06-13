Make SIT report on Dharmasthala burial case public, demands BJP

BENGALURU: BJP leaders are demanding that the State government make public the Special Investigation Team (SIT) report on the Dharmasthala case. They claim the conspiracy was hatched to tarnish the sanctity of the Dharmasthala Manjunatha temple and “funding for the conspiracy” has to be revealed.
BJP State General Secretary V Sunil Kumar told reporters that despite several months having passed since the SIT was formed to probe the mystery, its report has not been disclosed.
He alleged that the Manjunatha temple, a major Hindu religious centre, was unnecessarily defamed. Referring to statements reportedly made by the accused, Mahesh Thimmarodi, before a court, he said they point to a larger conspiracy. He noted that both in the Assembly and on various occasions, the BJP had raised concerns that the case had links to Kerala and other states.
Kumar said the government has to reveal the people behind the conspiracy and questioned the accused’s statements before court. “What kind of probe has the SIT done? This needs to be discussed on a public platform. When DK Shivakumar was DCM, he had replied in the House that he is in favour of Dharmasthala. What action will he take now as Chief Minister?’’ he questioned.
BJP State President BY Vijayendra claimed that a major conspiracy had been hatched to tarnish the sanctity of the Manjunatheshwara Temple at Dharmasthala. Vijayendra, who was at the BJP office in Bengaluru, told reporters that when the allegations came up, the then CM Siddaramaiah had ordered an SIT probe. This had raised suspicion. “Siddaramaiah had earlier stated there was no need for a probe. But the next day, under pressure from vested interests, he ordered an SIT probe,” he said.
Vijayendra said now there is an allegation that crores had been used to fund the conspiracy, and there is a need to probe whether there is foreign funding. “We are hurt because the Congress government supported such forces. Who funded it, from where did the funds came and why was the SIT probe set up? This is the appeal of all Hindus,’’ he said.