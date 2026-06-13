Manufacturing boom under PM Modi: Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy

BENGALURU: Union Minister for Steel and Heavy Industries HD Kumaraswamy said the Union government has placed unprecedented emphasis on manufacturing-led growth and employment-generating industries, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Addressing the 65th Foundation Day celebrations of the Central Manufacturing Technology Institute (CMTI) here on Friday, the minister highlighted the government’s focus on strengthening manufacturing and research ecosystems. These efforts have accelerated industrial growth while generating large-scale employment opportunities across sectors, he said.

At a time when there is concern over employment opportunities for engineering and diploma graduates, the government has worked to create a robust ecosystem that generates high-quality, skill-based employment for technically qualified youth, he noted.

Describing the Central Manufacturing Technology Institute as one of India’s most distinguished industrial research institutions, Kumaraswamy said the institute has been contributing by developing advanced technologies and equipment for several sectors, including aerospace and defence.

He announced that the Central government intends to substantially expand CMTI in the coming years.

He dedicated the Advanced Engineering Material Testing Facility Centre at CMTI to the nation. CMTI Director Dr Nagahanumaiah, senior officials, scientists, industry representatives, and others were present.

HMT REVIVAL PLAN

The plan to rejuvenate Hindustan Machine Tools (HMT) has entered its final stage, Kumaraswamy said, adding that the government is committed to revitalising HMT’s various business divisions and operational units across different parts of the country. The Detailed Project Report is in its final stages, and discussions with stakeholders and ministries will be undertaken shortly.

Based on recommendations of a high-level committee chaired by Dr VK Saraswat, former member of NITI Aayog, a roadmap has been prepared to restore HMT as a leading industrial enterprise, he further said.