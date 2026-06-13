'Prakash Raj spoke to me'; worker tells Karnataka HC of ploy to target Dharmasthala

BENGALURU: A sanitation worker, who had claimed to have buried bodies of victims at Dharmasthala, moved the Karnataka High Court, seeking directions to the Special Investigation Team (SIT) to file a final report in the crime registered before the Dharmasthala police station. He also sought action against conspirators, including individuals, YouTubers and others named in the preliminary enquiry report, and to consider the complaint dated December 18, 2025.

He alleged that activist Girish Mattannavar dialled actor Prakash Raj’s number and handed over the phone to him. The actor, who spoke in Tamil, told him to tell the authorities whatever Mattannavar had instructed him to and promised to come and hug him.

The petitioner also alleged Mahesh Shetty Thimarodi informed him that the ‘plan budget’ (to execute the conspiracy) was approximately Rs 200 crore and promised him Rs 50 lakh if he cooperated and ensured that Dharmasthala Dharmadhikari Veerendra Heggade was sent to prison.

At one point, the petitioner said he asked Thimarodi and Mattannavar about their source of income to file such a frivolous litigation.

Initially, they were reluctant and did not disclose the source. But later on, they told him that they were receiving funds from Kerala and their major source of income is from a woman in Chitradurga, who used to send funds to trigger disturbance at the holy town.

‘Court must direct SIT to speed up investigation’

Accusing SIT of failing to file the final report even months after his complaint against the conspirators, the petitioner prayed the court to direct SIT to complete the investigation expeditiously and submit the final report to the jurisdictional court in Belthangady. Justice Suraj Govindaraj on Thursday 11 issued notices to the state government, SIT and others, and adjourned the hearing to June 29.