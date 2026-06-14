8000 Metres & Beyond: The final push to Everest

BENGALURU: After 52 gruelling days battling sub-zero temperatures, deadly icefalls, oxygen-starved altitudes and the unforgiving terrain of the world’s highest mountain, Bengaluru’s Professor Dr Chinmayee Thrishulamurthy, an ophthalmologist, and civil contractor Santosh Devarajappa stood atop Mount Everest, turning years of ambition into a historic achievement.
Their summit of the 8,849-metre peak not only marked a personal triumph but also added another proud chapter to Karnataka’s mountaineering legacy.
Speaking about their expedition, the two climbers recalled moments of gratitude, emotion and fear—from standing on the summit and gazing across Tibet and the Himalayan giants to fighting for survival during the descent. The Everest expedition lasted 52 days, with the summit reached on the 46th day. The team returned to Kathmandu on the 53rd day and reached Bengaluru a day later, nearly a week ahead of schedule.
The climbers spent three months training on Karnataka’s Kumaraparvatha, carrying Everest-like loads to build endurance and mental resilience. The duo chose the southeast (South Col) route from Nepal. According to them the Khumbu Icefall was among the most dangerous sections due to its constantly shifting ice, deep crevasses and towering ice formations.
Climbers usually cross it at night when conditions are more stable. During their first rotation, they witnessed a climber from Pune being injured by a falling ice block. Another hazard was traversing beneath the ice serac above the “football field”, a section Devarajappa described as the Icefall’s most treacherous stretch.
Beyond the Khumbu, another formidable challenge was waiting for the climbers- the Lhotse Face. The climb from Camp 3 to Camp 4 is divided into two sections—below and above the Yellow Band. Below the Yellow Band, climbers ascend an ice wall with a gradient of nearly 60 to 65 degrees for approximately 1,200 metres.
This section is physically exhausting even while using supplemental oxygen. “Crossing the Yellow Band section requires moving on rock while wearing crampons, a technically demanding task that often slows climbers and creates congestion on the route,” Devarajappa explained. After this usually climbers need to negotiate the steep Lhotse Face, and the oxygen-starved “Death Zone” at Camp 4. “Once you reach Camp 4, your body is already dying,” said Dr Thrishulamurthy.
The Hillary Step, Everest’s final bottleneck, often causes long queues near the summit. “After the Hillary Step, it is just a ridge walk to the summit,” Devarajappa said. The team had planned to leave Camp 4 at 6 pm, but oxygen logistics and equipment shortages delayed their departure until 8.30 pm. “On Everest, the risk is not only yourself. You have no control over other people’s behaviour on the mountain,” Dr Thrishulamurthy said.
The team reached the Balcony at 4.30 am on May 12 and the South Summit at 9.30 am. Congestion stretched the final climb to nearly two and a half hours. They reached the summit around noon and descended at 1 pm.
“When I was about 200 metres from the summit, an overwhelming sense of joy took over. The realisation that I was about to stand on the highest point on Earth was special. I looked towards Tibet, which was very clear. I could also see majestic peaks such as Lhotse, Makalu and Cho Oyu, while Kanchenjunga was faintly visible in distance,” Devarajappa said.
“Reaching the summit was the culmination of months of preparation and hard work. The moment was deeply emotional. As I tried to record a message for my aunt, tears filled my eyes. I was overwhelmed with gratitude and touched the summit with a profound sense of accomplishment. No photograph can truly capture its magnificence,” said the 45-year-old Thrishulamurthy.
“Before attempting Mount Everest, we undertook a winter expedition to a 6,000-metre peak to test our physical and mental endurance. Conducted during the winter of December and January, the expedition was designed to simulate the temperatures of a summer climb on a 7,000-metre mountain. That experience boosted our confidence, proving that we could withstand severe cold and challenging conditions,” said Devarajappa.
Having climbed together before, the duo understood each other’s strengths, weaknesses and emotional responses, enabling smooth teamwork and better decision-making throughout the expedition. “A successful partnership is crucial in high-altitude mountaineering, where mindset determines compatibility,” said Dr Thrishulamurthy.
The climbers credited the Karnataka Mountaineering Association (KMA). “The KMA along with its office bearers and members, handled administrative tasks, government coordination and agency-related formalities. This helped us to focus entirely on training and expedition preparation. This is also a tribute to KMA for completing 60 years,” Devarajappa acknowledged.
“My Sherpa, Ang Gelu, gave me a rebirth,” recalled the 40-year-old Devarajappa while describing a life-threatening moment during his descent. When his oxygen supply ran out at around 8,000 metres, Gelu safely guided him to a replacement cylinder. Devarajappa credited Gelu’s experience, strength and quick decisions for saving his life. “It is almost impossible to complete the expedition without Sherpas,” he said.
On the other hand, Dr Thrishulamurthy said her sherpa, Nima Tashi, is only 24 year old. Despite his young age, she admired his strength, kindness and attention to detail. “A silent communication developed between us based on trust,” she said, adding that it allowed him to anticipate her needs without words, making their journey smoother. For Devarajappa and Dr Thrishulamurthy, reaching the summit was not about conquering it, but about perseverance, and trust that tested them at every step.