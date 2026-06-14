8000 Metres & Beyond: The final push to Everest

BENGALURU: After 52 gruelling days battling sub-zero temperatures, deadly icefalls, oxygen-starved altitudes and the unforgiving terrain of the world’s highest mountain, Bengaluru’s Professor Dr Chinmayee Thrishulamurthy, an ophthalmologist, and civil contractor Santosh Devarajappa stood atop Mount Everest, turning years of ambition into a historic achievement.

Their summit of the 8,849-metre peak not only marked a personal triumph but also added another proud chapter to Karnataka’s mountaineering legacy.

Speaking about their expedition, the two climbers recalled moments of gratitude, emotion and fear—from standing on the summit and gazing across Tibet and the Himalayan giants to fighting for survival during the descent. The Everest expedition lasted 52 days, with the summit reached on the 46th day. The team returned to Kathmandu on the 53rd day and reached Bengaluru a day later, nearly a week ahead of schedule.

The climbers spent three months training on Karnataka’s Kumaraparvatha, carrying Everest-like loads to build endurance and mental resilience. The duo chose the southeast (South Col) route from Nepal. According to them the Khumbu Icefall was among the most dangerous sections due to its constantly shifting ice, deep crevasses and towering ice formations.

Climbers usually cross it at night when conditions are more stable. During their first rotation, they witnessed a climber from Pune being injured by a falling ice block. Another hazard was traversing beneath the ice serac above the “football field”, a section Devarajappa described as the Icefall’s most treacherous stretch.

Beyond the Khumbu, another formidable challenge was waiting for the climbers- the Lhotse Face. The climb from Camp 3 to Camp 4 is divided into two sections—below and above the Yellow Band. Below the Yellow Band, climbers ascend an ice wall with a gradient of nearly 60 to 65 degrees for approximately 1,200 metres.