Byre Gowda: I’m awaiting clarity before taking charge

BENGALURU: Bengaluru Development Minister Krishna Byre Gowda continues to sulk as he is yet to take charge of the department. Gowda’s portfolio is devoid of the prominent Bengaluru Development Authority (BDA) and Bengaluru Metropolitan Region Development Authority (BMRDA). Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has retained his hold on BDA and BMRDA.

Breaking his silence for the first time since the row broke out, Gowda said that to handle the Bengaluru Development portfolio, which is a massive responsibility, structural clarity is required in order to meet the expectations of the residents and also the government.

“Personally, whatever responsibility I take up, there must be accountability to it. If we have to deliver the results that the party and the people expect, there needs to be complete clarity regarding the portfolio and the responsibilities shared,” Gowda told reporters at Vidhana Soudha.

“I want to state very clearly, there is no dissatisfaction at all. However, the CM and the party have entrusted me with a very tough responsibility to look after the development of Bengaluru. I do not view this simply as power because it is a massive responsibility”, he added.

Since he has not taken charge, the minister arrived in a private vehicle to attend the meeting of top bureaucrats chaired by Shivakumar. After his recent Delhi visit, where he met Congress high command leaders, Gowda is hopeful of Chief Minister DK Shivakumar resolving the issue. He took part in the NITI Aayog meeting along with Shivakumar, besides accompanying him to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi.