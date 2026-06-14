Free bus pass scheme: 2.7k student passes issued in two days in Karnataka

BENGALURU: The state government has extended its free bus pass scheme for all school and college students across the state. In all, 2,764 passes were issued by four transport corporations in the first two days of the scheme’s implementation.

According to sources, 821 passes were issued on Friday and 1,943 on Saturday. North-West Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (NWKRTC) issued 995 passes, KSRTC 860, Kalyana Karnataka Road Transport Corporation 641, and BMTC 268. The government issued an order on June 11 extending the scheme to all students in the state. The scheme will also cover students from Karnataka studying in institutions in neighbouring states and those from border areas of neighbouring states studying in Karnataka.

The annual expenditure has been estimated at Rs 286.08 crore. An additional Rs 15 crore will go towards processing charges and the accident relief fund. Earlier, the cost of student passes was shared by the government, transport corporations and beneficiaries.

Students may apply for free passes through the Seva Sindhu portal from their schools, colleges or any locations. Educational qualification, distance limit and validity periods apply.