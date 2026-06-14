New additions at Bannerghatta Biological Park: Hippo calf, cheetahs

BENGALURU: Bannerghatta Biological Park (BBP) has announced a series of major developments, including the successful acclimatisation of cheetahs brought from South Africa and the births of a zebra foal and a hippopotamus calf.

The cheetahs, recently acquired from South Africa, have completed the mandatory quarantine period and are now open to public viewing. During quarantine, veterinary and animal care teams closely monitored the animals to assess their health, feeding behaviour and adaptation to local climatic conditions. Following satisfactory evaluations, the cheetahs were shifted to a spacious outdoor enclosure, where visitors can now observe them.

In another encouraging development, a healthy female zebra foal has been born to Zebra Kabini. The newborn has been observed nursing regularly and remains under the care and protection of its mother. With this addition, the park’s zebra herd has grown to 11 individuals. The park has also welcomed a hippopotamus calf born to female hippo Dashya. Both mother and calf are being continuously monitored by animal care staff. Special measures have been taken to minimise disturbance in the enclosure and support natural maternal behaviour during the crucial early stages after birth.

BBP authorities said these developments reflect the park’s commitment to scientific management, conservation breeding and welfare-focused husbandry practices. The successful introduction of the South African cheetahs and the recent births highlight the park’s efforts to create conditions that enable wildlife to thrive under human care.