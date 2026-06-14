Re-register for guarantees, CM DKS tells beneficiaries to cut burden

BENGALURU: In a major decision, Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, who also holds the finance portfolio and seems keen on streamlining the five guarantees, declared here on Saturday that the beneficiaries of guarantees have to submit applications again to continue to avail benefits.

This is to remove fictitious beneficiaries and ensure that the freebies reach only genuine people. The move is expected to save a large amount of money to the state exchequer. Shivakumar, even as deputy chief minister, had been campaigning for streamlining the guarantees as some of the beneficiaries are from well-to-do families.

On Saturday, he announced the decision after a seven-hour-long review meeting with all deputy commissioners, superintendents of police, CEOs of zilla panchayats and secretariat-level officers at Vidhana Soudha.

Citing an investigation conducted in parts of the state, Shivakumar noted that around Rs 100 crore of Gruha Lakshmi money has been drawn by people even after beneficiaries were deceased. In Bagalkot and Davanagere, money is deposited into someone else’s account, while original beneficiaries have no clue, he said.

“Beneficiaries will have to re-submit applications. We are not going to stop the schemes to anyone, but they must provide accurate information. We need to know which bank they are drawing it from, whether it is going to a Karnataka bank, whether the money is moving to another state, or whether that money is being diverted to Ponzi schemes, bribes, loan repayments, or other suspicious transactions. We need all this information as we are providing the Gruha Lakshmi scheme to give them financial strength so they can survive and sustain their families,” he stated.