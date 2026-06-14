Uncommon achievements of differently abled athlete Shahista Begum Aarti

RAICHUR: Shahista Begum Aarti, a disabled athlete from Jalahalli in Devadurga taluk, Raichur district, has proved that disability is not a barrier to achievement when there is determination. She has become a role model for young women by excelling at national level in blind cricket and football.

Shahista is pursuing her BA at Mount Carmel College in Bengaluru. She has been interested in sport from childhood. However, visual impairment and limited opportunities in rural areas were obstacles to her ambitions. Yet her drive for achievement persisted.

Worried about her future, Shahista benefited from a camp held for the selection of the 2022 blind women’s cricket team. She worked tirelessly and showcased her talent at the camp, earning a place among the top 14 players. Through continuous practice and hard work, she secured a place in the final 11 of the Karnataka team in 2024, marking a significant milestone in her sporting career.

As a B2 category player, Shahista found it challenging to identify the ball, catch, and react quickly on the field. She turned this weakness into strength through rigorous training, preventing runs at crucial moments. She gained attention by effecting run-outs and delivering decisive performances in the team’s victories. She has represented the Karnataka team three times at the national level and has won the Player of the Match award on several occasions.