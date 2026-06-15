Bidadi row: HDK accuses Congress government of misusing PM’s name

BENGALURU/MANDYA : Questioning Chief Minister DK Shivakumar’s claim that the proposed Greater Bengaluru Integrated Township (GBIT) project in Bidadi has the backing of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy on Sunday accused the state government of using the PM’s name to push the project that is facing strong opposition from farmers.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, Kumaraswamy contended that similar township and industrial projects supported by Modi were implemented in earthquake-hit regions as part of rehabilitation efforts, whereas Bidadi is a fertile agricultural belt with plantations and dairy farming activities. He also questioned whether Shivakumar had fully apprised the PM of the ground realities before seeking support for the project.

“The PM and CM met one-to-one and no one knows what they spoke. The chief minister should not misuse the name of the prime minister to sacrifice the interests of the farmers of the state. He has the power. He is an arrogant person who can do anything,” he said.

Later in Mandya, Kumaraswamy branded Shivakumar as a “real estate tycoon”. He asked Shivakumar to reveal to people how he became “filthy rich”, alleging that the Congress leader’s properties grew from a mere 3 acre in 1999 to something worth Rs 1,400 crore by 2018. “He should tell the people of the entire state about this. How can one acquire such a large amount of property? How can one become rich so quickly?” he said.