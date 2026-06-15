BYV: Congress government paring guarantee beneficiaries in Karnataka

BENGALURU: Karnataka BJP president and MLA BY Vijayendra on Sunday claimed the Congress government was attempting to reduce the number of beneficiaries under its guarantee schemes, in a bid to reduce the financial burden.

“This is the same government that introduced these schemes three years ago. Why did it not consider eligibility and ineligibility at that time?” he questioned.

He alleged that the Congress had promised guarantees to voters before elections, without properly verifying beneficiaries, and was terming the same people ineligible after coming to power. “This amounts to insulting the people who trusted the government,” he said.

Vijayendra also accused the Congress government of turning the Dharmasthala case into a political issue. He alleged that the previous Siddaramaiah government had formed an SIT based on claims made by “urban Naxals” without adequate justification. “Millions of devotees from across the country visit Dharmasthala. Siddaramaiah should have exercised greater caution before ordering an SIT probe,” he said.