Chinna accuses Mattannavar, Youtuber of intimidating his family members

MANGALURU: Chinna C N, complainant in the alleged burial case in Dharmasthala visited the office of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) in Belthangady on Monday and filed a complaint seeking action against former police officer and activist Girish Mattannavar and others for allegedly attempting to intimidate his family members.
In the complaint, Chinna, a former sanitation worker in Dharmasthala alleged that after he filed a writ petition in High Court, Girish Mattannavar and others allegedly contacted his family members with an intention to derail the ongoing probe, influence the witnesses and attempt to meet him.
"On June 12, a Youtuber contacted his relative Purushotham and asked about the writ petition. He kept on asking as to who is behind filing the writ petition. He also asked to provide my contact number and wished to talk to me. He also tried to collect information about my family. He indirectly attempted to intimidate and pressurise," he alleged in the complaint.
He further alleged that on the same night, Girish Mattannavar contacted his wife's sister son Ravi and attempted to collect information about the writ petition and asked to provide my contact details.
"He attempted to indirectly threaten my family members and I suspect they are trying to pressurise us to step back from the legal battle. Both Ravi and Purushothamhave informed about those calls and expressed concern over their safety," he alleged saying he suspects it is an attempt to pressurise him to withdraw the writ petition.
"Both Purushotham and Ravi might be the key witnesses in the case hence there is an attempt to threaten them," he said. Chinna further sought strict action against Mattannavar and the Youtuber and provide police protection to him and his family.
Meanwhile, pro-Sowjanya movement activist Girish Mattannavar releasing two phone conversations to Purushotham and Ravi, in a statement to the media said that the Chinna has filed a false complaint citing threats and it is an extended effort by culprits of Dharmasthala serial rapes and killings to derail the ongoing investigation.
"The powerful lobby is using Chinna as a puppet to shield themselves. Audio conversation released by us substantiates it as his own relative in the audio says the allegations made by Chinna are false and there is some conspiracy. It was a friendly call," Mattannavar said.