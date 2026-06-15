Chinna accuses Mattannavar, Youtuber of intimidating his family members

MANGALURU: Chinna C N, complainant in the alleged burial case in Dharmasthala visited the office of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) in Belthangady on Monday and filed a complaint seeking action against former police officer and activist Girish Mattannavar and others for allegedly attempting to intimidate his family members.

In the complaint, Chinna, a former sanitation worker in Dharmasthala alleged that after he filed a writ petition in High Court, Girish Mattannavar and others allegedly contacted his family members with an intention to derail the ongoing probe, influence the witnesses and attempt to meet him.

"On June 12, a Youtuber contacted his relative Purushotham and asked about the writ petition. He kept on asking as to who is behind filing the writ petition. He also asked to provide my contact number and wished to talk to me. He also tried to collect information about my family. He indirectly attempted to intimidate and pressurise," he alleged in the complaint.

He further alleged that on the same night, Girish Mattannavar contacted his wife's sister son Ravi and attempted to collect information about the writ petition and asked to provide my contact details.