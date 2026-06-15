Kannada translation of TJS George’s Bengaluru memoir released

BENGALURU: The Kannada translation of Askew: A Short Biography of Bangalore, originally authored by noted journalist and writer TJS George, was released in Bengaluru on Sunday, with speakers using the occasion to call for better urban planning, coordinated governance and sustainable development in the city.

Titled Orey Korey – Dodda Bengalurina Sanna Aathmakathe and translated by Prof KE Radhakrishna, the book was unveiled at an event that reflected on Bengaluru’s past while addressing the challenges shaping its future.

Speaking after the release, Prof Radhakrishna said the book preserves Bengaluru’s living memories by documenting the people, institutions and cultural spaces that shaped the city. While several books have chronicled Bengaluru’s physical growth, George’s work goes beyond roads and buildings to capture the stories of the individuals who gave the city its character and soul, he said.

According to him, the book vividly portrays Bengaluru’s diverse cultural landscape — from iconic Udupi eateries and traditional neighbourhoods to literary circles, theatre groups, artists, entrepreneurs and public intellectuals. He said George’s narrative brings localities such as Malleshwaram and Jayanagar to life while preserving memories of a Bengaluru that is gradually disappearing amid rapid urbanisation.

Architect and urban policy expert Naresh Narasimhan argued that Bengaluru should prioritise public transport, walkability and coordinated governance over flyovers and road expansion. Calling the city “a victim of its own success”, he said investments should focus on buses, suburban rail and Metro connectivity rather than projects that primarily benefit private vehicles.

Narasimhan highlighted the need for better coordination among civic agencies and urged authorities to prepare a long-term vision for Bengaluru ahead of its 500th anniversary in 2037. TJS George’s granddaughter, Tia Anasuya, BJP MLA S Suresh Kumar and others were present at the event.