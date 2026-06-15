Karnataka healthcare needs new prescription

BENGALURU: As Karnataka’s new Health and Family Welfare Minister UT Khader takes charge of the department, he is welcomed by a plethora of issues plaguing the health sector: persistent shortage of workers, medicine, gaps in primary healthcare services, growing dependence on private healthcare and rising maternal mortality rate.

At the heart of the concerns is the condition of the state’s primary healthcare system. Public health activists argue that government facilities are increasingly unable to provide patients with all the services they require. Medicines are often unavailable, diagnostic tests are referred outside and overburdened facilities struggle to meet demand.

Dr Swathi SB, member, Saarvajanika Arogya Andolana - Karnataka (SAAK), said studies conducted by public health groups have found that patients frequently leave government facilities with prescriptions for medicines and tests that must be done privately.

“When people have to spend money outside even after visiting a government hospital, they begin to lose trust in the public system. Many eventually turn to private healthcare because they feel they are paying anyway,” she said. One of the most pressing concerns, according to public health experts and workers, is the weakening of healthcare services at the taluk level.