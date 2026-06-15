Minister Joshi calls on youth to power India’s innovation-led growth

BENGALURU: Union Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Pralhad Joshi on Sunday urged innovators, entrepreneurs and researchers to contribute to building a self-reliant and developed India through innovation-driven manufacturing, indigenous technologies and entrepreneurship.

Addressing the valedictory session of the two-day RISE Conclave 2026 (Research, Innovation, Start-ups and Entrepreneurship) in Bengaluru, Joshi said India is undergoing a transformative phase driven by scientific advancements, technological innovation and the aspirations of its young population. He noted that the country’s growing scale and developmental ambitions require solutions designed and developed within India to address national priorities effectively.

Highlighting India’s journey from concerns over food security in earlier decades to emerging as a manufacturing and innovation hub, the minister stressed the need to strengthen research and development, expand manufacturing capabilities and foster a culture of innovation. He said the country’s demographic dividend presents a significant opportunity to accelerate economic growth and establish technological leadership.

Joshi said sustained policy support, infrastructure development and innovation-focused initiatives have helped create a conducive ecosystem for entrepreneurship and technology-driven enterprises.