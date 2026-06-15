Over 80 per cent births in Dakshina Kannada occur in private hospitals, nearly double the national average

MANGALURU: A shortage of government gynecologists, paired with the concentration of medical colleges in Mangaluru, has made Dakshina Kannada one of the most heavily dependent districts on private maternity care in the country.

According to the state health department data for 2025-26, nearly 80 per cent of the district's 28,278 institutional deliveries took place in private hospitals, compared to the national average of 41.4 per cent.



Of the total institutional deliveries, 22,410 were recorded in private hospitals, accounting for 79.2 per cent of all births. The trend is in stark contrast to the state pattern, where nearly 65.5 per cent of deliveries take place in government health institutions. In rural Karnataka, the figure rises to around 70 per cent.



The district's reliance on private hospitals is evident across taluks. In Bantwal, only 28 of 493 institutional deliveries took place in government facilities, accounting for just 5.7 per cent. In Puttur, government hospitals handled 656 of 4,004 deliveries (16.4 per cent), while in Mangaluru taluk the figure stood at 4,355 of 21,491 births (20.3 per cent). Belthangady recorded 281 government-hospital deliveries out of 1,042 births (27 per cent). Sullia was the only taluk where the public sector's share exceeded the national average, with 548 of 1,248 deliveries occurring in government institutions (43.9 per cent).