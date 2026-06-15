Parts of Karnataka under yellow alert for two days

BENGALURU: Bengaluru has been placed under a yellow alert for the next three days, with weather officials forecasting light to heavy rainfall across the city. Cloudy skies and intermittent showers are expected to persist, accompanied with thunderstorms. Other parts of Karnataka too have a yellow alert issued for the next two days, as monsoon is active in the region.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), light to heavy rain accompanied by thundershowers and gusty winds of 30-40 kmph is likely in Bengaluru Urban and Bengaluru Rural, until Wednesday. Maximum and minimum temperatures in the city are likely to remain around 29 degrees Celsius and 21 degrees Celsius, respectively.

In coastal Karnataka, heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts on Monday, and again on Wednesday and Thursday. Uttara Kannada is expected to receive light to moderate rainfall at most places during the period.

The IMD has also issued a heavy rainfall warning for south-interior Karnataka from Monday to Thursday. Kodagu, Hassan and Mysuru districts are likely to witness heavy rainfall on Monday. Heavy showers are also forecast over Kodagu and Chitradurga till Wednesday.

The weather office said conditions remain favourable for the further advance of the southwest monsoon into the remaining parts of Karnataka and adjoining regions over the next four to five days.

No major change in temperatures is expected across the state, though maximum temperatures are likely to dip gradually during the next five days. Residents in rain-prone areas have been advised to remain cautious due to the possibility of waterlogging, reduced visibility and traffic disruptions during periods of intense rainfall.