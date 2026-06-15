Kamaraj Road Cross residents in Bengaluru at risk as Water Board digs up road

BENGALURU: Residents using Street No 6 at Kamaraj Road Cross are forced to navigate a damaged stretch which was not properly restored after the replacement of a drainage pipeline. The road, which serves as a connecting lane between Fruit Street and Kamaraj Road, was dug up by the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB).

Ganesh Kumar, a resident of the area, said the road was dug up multiple times for pipeline-related works. He said the latest work was carried out on an emergency basis and involved only the replacement of the drainage pipe.

With continuous rainfall, the dug up portion has gradually subsided, creating a depression in the middle of the lane. Residents say the narrow road, coupled with vehicles parked on both sides, forces pedestrians and two-wheeler riders to pass through the damaged section, increasing the risk of accidents.

Kumar said several bikers lost balance while navigating the road. He also recalled an incident in which an elderly woman slipped while walking through the lane, hit a nearby wall and injured the back of her head.

Residents said they approached both BWSSB and BBMP on multiple occasions urging them to repair the stretch, but both agencies passed responsibility on each other. Civic activist Maria Hussain questioned the lack of coordination between agencies involved in public infrastructure works.

Residents have also raised concerns about the lack of streetlights at one end of the lane, saying the poorly lit stretch poses safety concerns after dark.

Responding to the issue, a GBA official said the road would be inspected jointly with BWSSB officials and that necessary repair works would be taken up soon.