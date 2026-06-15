Three Bengaluru cops caught taking bribe in Rajasthan

BENGALURU: In a major embarrassment to the Bengaluru City Police, a woman police sub-inspector and two constables attached to the HAL police station, who had gone to Jaipur to arrest an accused in connection with a dowry harassment case, were trapped by the Rajasthan Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Sunday for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 40,000 at a hotel in the Rajasthan capital.

The accused police personnel have been identified as Sub-Inspector Anitha K and Head Constables Ullvappa Tegur and Yateesh, all attached to the HAL Police Station.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Whitefield Division) Saidulu Adavath told TNIE that according to preliminary information, a constable was caught red-handed by ACB officials in

Jaipur, Rajasthan, while accepting a bribe. They are being questioned by the officials, he said.