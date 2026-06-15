Three Bengaluru cops caught taking bribe in Rajasthan

BENGALURU: In a major embarrassment to the Bengaluru City Police, a woman police sub-inspector and two constables attached to the HAL police station, who had gone to Jaipur to arrest an accused in connection with a dowry harassment case, were trapped by the Rajasthan Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Sunday for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 40,000 at a hotel in the Rajasthan capital.
The accused police personnel have been identified as Sub-Inspector Anitha K and Head Constables Ullvappa Tegur and Yateesh, all attached to the HAL Police Station.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (Whitefield Division) Saidulu Adavath told TNIE that according to preliminary information, a constable was caught red-handed by ACB officials in
Jaipur, Rajasthan, while accepting a bribe. They are being questioned by the officials, he said.
Rs 2L bribe sought to dilute case
Sources said the Rajasthan ACB received a complaint alleging that a man and his family members were facing a dowry harassment allegations and a case was registered at the HAL police station in Bengaluru.
Three police personnel, including a woman sub-inspector, had gone to Jaipur to investigate the case, where they allegedly demanded Rs 2 lakh to dilute the case and clear the family members of the allegations.
The police personnel allegedly instructed the accused to arrange the money and went to Hotel Gangaur in Jaipur on Sunday morning to collect it.
Following the complaint, the ACB laid a trap at the hotel, and Head Constable Ullvappa Tegur was caught red-handed while accepting Rs 40,000. Further probe revealed the involvement of the two other cops, who were arrested.