Banks cannot freeze entire accounts beyond authorised amount, says Karnataka High Court

BENGALURU: Any restriction imposed on the operation of a bank account by way of freezing shall be restricted to the amount specified by the investigating agencies and banks shall permit the customers to operate the remaining balance in the account, said the Karnataka High Court, while making observations regarding the manner in which freezing directions are to be implemented by the banking institutions and also as a measure to ensure uniformity in the implementation of the freezing directions.

"Freezing of an account may affect the account holder's ability to meet day-to-day expenses, honour contractual obligations, conduct business transactions, discharge statutory liabilities and otherwise access funds lawfully belonging to him. It is therefore incumbent upon banks to ensure that any freezing action undertaken by them is strictly in accordance with the directions received and does not travel beyond the scope thereof", the court observed.

Justice Suraj Govindaraj passed the order while allowing the petition filed by Madhu, a resident of the city, seeking directions to IndusInd Bank Ltd. to allow him to operate his bank account subject to continuation of freezing to the extent of Rs 25,000 only as specified by the cyber crime police in Gujarat and police of West Bengal.

The petitioner contended that the investigating agency had sought freezing of the account only to the extent of Rs 15,000 and the action of the bank in freezing the entire account is arbitrary.

However, the bank through its counsel contended that it had received two separate communications directing freezing of the petitioner's account, which includes freezing to the extent of Rs 15,000 by the cyber crime police in Gujarat and to the extent of Rs 10,000 by the Barrackpore police in West Bengal. In view of multiple freezing directions from different investigating agencies, apprehending the possibility of further such directions being issued, the bank proceeded to freeze the entire account, the bank told the court.