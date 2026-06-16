CM Shivakumar can breathe easy as AHINDA leaders toe Congress line

BENGALURU: With AHINDA leaders aligned with former CM Siddaramaiah now appearing to be dispirited, the original Congress leaders are signalling their unity and taking control of the party and government. Deputy CM Dr G Parameshwara had on Sunday remarked that “original Congress leaders”, including Chief Minister DK Shivakumar and KPCC president B K Hariprasad, were at the helm of affairs. He extended full support to the CM and said they will work in tandem and strengthen the party and return to power in 2028.

“We started in the Congress as ordinary workers and are now working as the CM and Deputy CM. We are both original Congress workers,” he had stated at a rally in his Koratagere constituency.

“BK Hariprasad, who has taken over as KPCC president, is also a genuine Congressman. We are committed to bringing the party back to power in 2028 by providing pro-people governance based on Congress principles and ideology,” he said.

Parameshwara, who was pitched as a potential CM by the Siddaramiah camp, managed to get the DCM post. But Siddaramiah’s other supporters, including Satish Jarkiholi, Dr HC Mahadevappa and Zameer Ahmed Khan, failed to get what they desired.