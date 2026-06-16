Karnataka BJP to reach out to GenZ with ‘Taruna Morcha’

BENGALURU: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has a plan for GenZ. Termed ‘Taruna Morcha’, it is the party initiative to reach out to youngsters in the 18-25 age group, and strengthen the party’s connect with first-time and young voters.

The proposal was discussed with BJP National President Nitin Nabin during his recent visit to Bengaluru. Leaders feel the existing Yuva Morcha, which includes members up to 35 years of age, and leaves a gap in engaging younger voters. The move is aimed at attracting the newbie voter, ahead of the upcoming elections.

At present, there are seven morchas -- Mahila Morcha, SC Morcha, ST Morcha, OBC Morcha, Yuva Morcha, Raitha Morcha and Minority Morcha -- in state BJP units across the country. However, states like Assam have additional morchas like the ‘Tea tribe community morcha’.

While sources in the BJP said this is in the initial stage, Nabin, who is 46 years old, seems to have shown interest. “Since a decision has to be taken by the central party leadership, it will be discussed on a suitable platform,’’ sources said. A senior BJP leader, on condition of anonymity, said at present they have Akhila Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) though it does not come under the BJP, but is a student wing of the RSS.