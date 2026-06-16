Karnataka cabinet can look at Bidadi project on June 20: Minister Satish Jarkiholi

BENGALURU: With Union minister and JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy, backed by the BJP, taking up the issue of farmers losing land for the Greater Bengaluru Integrated Township (GBIT) project in Bidadi, PWD Minister Satish Jarkiholi on Monday said it may be taken up for discussion at the June 20 cabinet meet to control any damage to the government.

The Bidadi township is said to be Chief Minister DK Shivakumar’s ambitious pet project.

Satish suggested a cautious approach, emphasizing that the project should not become a burden. The subject could come up for discussion at the cabinet meeting scheduled on Saturday, he said.

“The future of the party also depends on it because there should not be unnecessary confusion. Going ahead with the township should not become a burden for the government; we will look into all of that,” he told reporters. Satish said he was not certain how many farmers had agreed to give their lands and how many were opposed to it.

Leader of Opposition in the Assembly R Ashoka welcomed Satish’s take on the project. “Satish Jarkiholi, who has spoken little as a minister, speaks a lot of good words. He has said a decision will be taken in the cabinet, I welcome Satish Jarkiholi’s words,” he stated.