Minister Priyank Kharge directs CID to address emerging challenges

BENGALURU: Minister for Home Affairs, Information Technology, Biotechnology, and E-Governance, Priyank Kharge, on Monday held an extensive review meeting with the Director General of Police (DGP) of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Special Units and Economic Offences Division, along with other senior officials, to assess the current functioning of the CID and to discuss the new challenges faced by the department.

During the meeting, the minister held detailed discussions on the CID’s key responsibilities, including criminal investigations, economic offences, cybercrime, narcotics control, financial fraud, and intelligence-based policing.

The minister also directed officials to focus on reviewing the overall functioning of the department and the progress of pending cases, enhancing technological preparedness to combat financial fraud and cybercrime, and strengthening intelligence-based investigative mechanisms.

The meeting was attended by the Director General of Police of the CID Special Units and Economic Offences Division, Pronab Mohanty, along with other senior police officers.