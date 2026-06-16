Only Karnataka voters eligible for guarantee benefits, says CM Shivakumar

BENGALURU: Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Monday said the state government’s guarantee schemes are meant for the people of Karnataka and not outsiders. “Only those who are voters here are eligible to get the benefits. We have implemented these schemes for the people of Karnataka. There has been some misuse, which we are streamlining,” he said.

He told reporters that the state government is tightening verification mechanisms to ensure that welfare benefits reach genuine beneficiaries. “The guarantee schemes were given to women with love and affection to empower them economically and there is no question of stopping the scheme. The opposition party is there to criticise. Whatever good things we do, they want to stop it. Whatever they could not do, we are doing it,’’ he said.

Beneficiaries of the schemes must provide correct identification details, phone numbers and other information. When the schemes were launched, some applicants had furnished the phone numbers of family members or others, resulting in benefits being credited to incorrect accounts. “We want the benefits to be credited directly to the beneficiaries’ accounts.

We have records of people withdrawing money from someone else’s account. Free bus travel, power subsidies and other guarantees should be available only to those who are voters in Karnataka.