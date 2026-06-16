Only Karnataka voters eligible for guarantee benefits, says CM Shivakumar

BENGALURU: Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Monday said the state government’s guarantee schemes are meant for the people of Karnataka and not outsiders. “Only those who are voters here are eligible to get the benefits. We have implemented these schemes for the people of Karnataka. There has been some misuse, which we are streamlining,” he said.
He told reporters that the state government is tightening verification mechanisms to ensure that welfare benefits reach genuine beneficiaries. “The guarantee schemes were given to women with love and affection to empower them economically and there is no question of stopping the scheme. The opposition party is there to criticise. Whatever good things we do, they want to stop it. Whatever they could not do, we are doing it,’’ he said.
Beneficiaries of the schemes must provide correct identification details, phone numbers and other information. When the schemes were launched, some applicants had furnished the phone numbers of family members or others, resulting in benefits being credited to incorrect accounts. “We want the benefits to be credited directly to the beneficiaries’ accounts.
We have records of people withdrawing money from someone else’s account. Free bus travel, power subsidies and other guarantees should be available only to those who are voters in Karnataka.
Why should we provide these benefits to those who are not voters here,” he asked.
He also said the cabinet has decided to issue identity cards to beneficiaries and the process is under way. “Our intention is not to stop the schemes. Our guarantee model has become an example for the country. Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh too are following us,” he said.
The state government will ensure that the guarantee money is not misused or used for Ponzi schemes. “Some use Gruha Lakshmi money for fraudulent financial dealings. We have issued directions to stop such schemes from the gram panchayat level up to the taluk panchayat level,’’ he added.