Priyank Kharge urges RSS to register, disclose finances, Mohan Bhagwat replies

BENGALURU: Karnataka Home Minister Priyank Kharge has written to Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat urging the century-old organisation to register itself, disclose its finances, structure and activities and operate fully within the constitutional framework.
In a formal letter, Kharge emphasised principles of equality before the law in a constitutional democracy. He argued that no organisation, regardless of its age, size, or influence, should remain above scrutiny.
He drew comparisons with ordinary citizens, workers, religious trusts, NGOs, charitable bodies and companies, all of which must register, disclose details, undergo audits, and pay taxes.
Priyank also sought details on the RSS’ legal status and organisational structure, office-bearers and authorised representatives, sources of donations, contributions and income, expenditure, assets, and tax compliance, the legal basis for its operations without formal registration and permissions and compliance for public events, route marches, and mass gatherings. He framed the request as an opportunity for “constitutional introspection” during the RSS’ centenary year, stating that an organisation promoting nationalism, discipline, and duty should exemplify transparency and respect for the law.
Priyank invited authorised RSS office-bearers for a discussion and expressed hope for a formal response.
Mohan Bhagwat promptly rejected the demand, describing it as political manoeuvring. “We do not feel the need to respond to this directive,” he said.
Bhagwat asserted that RSS operates with complete openness, conducts its activities in public view through daily shakhas on open grounds, and maintains deep engagement with communities across localities. He pointed out that countless entities across India remain unregistered and that registration is typically required only for organisations seeking government funding -- which the RSS does not.
He recalled that the organisation had submitted its written constitution to the government in the 1950s without being asked to register. “This is politics, nothing more,” Bhagwat said. “The intent is to hamper the Sangh’s work and sow doubt, but people know us well,” he added. He highlighted the visible, large-scale public activities of RSS workers and affiliates, including recent Hindu Sammelans, as evidence against any notion of secrecy.