Priyank Kharge urges RSS to register, disclose finances, Mohan Bhagwat replies

BENGALURU: Karnataka Home Minister Priyank Kharge has written to Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat urging the century-old organisation to register itself, disclose its finances, structure and activities and operate fully within the constitutional framework.

In a formal letter, Kharge emphasised principles of equality before the law in a constitutional democracy. He argued that no organisation, regardless of its age, size, or influence, should remain above scrutiny.

He drew comparisons with ordinary citizens, workers, religious trusts, NGOs, charitable bodies and companies, all of which must register, disclose details, undergo audits, and pay taxes.

Priyank also sought details on the RSS’ legal status and organisational structure, office-bearers and authorised representatives, sources of donations, contributions and income, expenditure, assets, and tax compliance, the legal basis for its operations without formal registration and permissions and compliance for public events, route marches, and mass gatherings. He framed the request as an opportunity for “constitutional introspection” during the RSS’ centenary year, stating that an organisation promoting nationalism, discipline, and duty should exemplify transparency and respect for the law.

Priyank invited authorised RSS office-bearers for a discussion and expressed hope for a formal response.

Mohan Bhagwat promptly rejected the demand, describing it as political manoeuvring. “We do not feel the need to respond to this directive,” he said.