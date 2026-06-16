Recover money from ineligible beneficiaries, Dinesh Gooligowda tells CM Shivakumar

BENGALURU: MLC and vice-president of the Karnataka guarantees implementation committee Dinesh Gooligowda has written to Chief Minister DK Shivakumar to take steps to recover around Rs 1,000 crore delivered to ineligible beneficiaries annually under the State Government’s ambitious Gruha Lakshmi scheme.

Under the scheme, Rs 2,000 is deposited into the accounts of women heads of every eligible household. Gooligowda suggested using the biometric system to prevent the misuse of the scheme, similar to the Anna Bhagya scheme.

Steps can be taken to prevent payments to 1,95,224 deceased beneficiaries (as of March 2026) of Gruha Lakshmi, amounting to Rs 39.05 crore per month, and Rs 468.54 crore per year, he said.

Similarly, 1,94,560 beneficiaries, who are paying IT/GST, get Rs 38.91 crore per month, amounting to Rs 466.94 crore per year, he stated.

He appealed that the government check ineligibility and instruct the departments concerned to collect complete data on the deceased beneficiaries and direct the banks to withdraw the amount from their accounts.

There are 1,24,00,000 Gruha Lakshmi beneficiaries collecting Rs 2,480 crore per month and Rs 29,760 crore per year.

As of April, 2026, Rs 72,253 crore has been paid, he elaborated.

Gruha Jyoti is benefiting 1.64 crore households, which are getting free electricity up to 200 units per month, amounting to Rs 26,115 crore by April, 2026, he said.

Under Anna Bhagya, Rs 18,897 crore is being spent. Under the Shakti scheme, as on June 10, 2026, 757.62 crore women passengers have received free tickets worth Rs 19,890 crore, he said.

Under the Yuvanidhi scheme, Rs 3,000 and Rs 1,500 each has been paid to unemployed graduates and diploma graduates, amounting to Rs 1,115 crore. Since the implementation of the guarantees from June 2023, the government has spent Rs 1,38,270.21 crore, he informed.