SC panel pushes for strict rules on forest tourism, adventure sports in Karnataka

BENGALURU: Members of the Central Empowered Committee (CEC) under the Supreme Court have stressed the need to formulate stringent Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for various sports and tourism activities inside forest areas, particularly in the Kali river in Dandeli. The CEC has sought views and suggestions from those involved in adventure sports in the Kali. The CEC members’ move comes after their week-long inspection of locations that are under litigation and those needing immediate attention.

The locations include the Bandipur Tiger Reserve, where night traffic ban is in force; the Nagarahole Tiger Reserve, where work on Mysuru–Mananthavadi road and other infrastructure works are on; Shivamogga and Chikkamagaluru districts – Sharavathi pumped storage project and other issues; and the Kali Tiger Reserve – adventure sports. CEC sources said, “Though the Kali originates in a non-forest area, the river flows through the forest where adventure sports are held.

With the number of tourists increasing, knee-jerk reactions to accidents should be curtailed. Thus, there is a need for SOPs. All departments and stakeholders should be involved and asked to give their inputs.”

The committee members took cognisance of the increasing presence of private organisations in and around forest areas, promoting tourism. Pressure from them on government bodies is mounting. “Only 21% of the forest cover is left in India and 20% of it is in Karnataka. There is a need to conserve it, keeping in mind the needs of the people. However, regulations and stringent SOPs are needed.

Thus, detailed SOPs for tourism of all sorts in the forest areas will be prepared. Jungle lodges and resorts and forest officials have been told to ignore profits and look at the safety of tourists,” the members noted.

On the Sharavathi project, the members noted that work has been stopped following an order of the high court. On the Gundlupet–Sulthan Bathery tunnel road, the members said it is not possible to construct the 20-km tunnel sue to an SC order.