Two killed, five hurt in major fire at Mysuru bar

MYSURU: Two people were killed and five others injured after a fire broke out at a bar and restaurant in Mysuru on Monday afternoon and officials suspect a short-circuit to be the cause.

The incident occurred on the top floor of Fox Den Kitchen and Mixology Joint near Netaji Circle in Dattagalli. Two hotel cooks, Shaheen (26) from Darjeeling and Prakash (24) from Nepal died due to severe burns. Several others, including customers Sonu (25), Ramesh (25), Mahadeva Prasad (32), Prajwal (26), Avinash (27) and hotel owner Preetham, sustained injuries and were admitted to nearby private hospitals.

Shaheen’s wife, who also worked at the establishment, was present on the first floor during the incident and managed to escape.

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The fire broke out around 3.15 pm when staff and customers noticed a small spark near the kitchen area.

Around 30 customers were dining in the restaurant a that time. The floor was made using sheet structures and decorated with grass, cloth, and wooden elements, while the kitchen contained cooking oils and other flammable material. The fire spread rapidly and engulfed the entire floor within minutes.

While most customers and staff escaped via the staircase, the two cooks reportedly entered a small room in the kitchen trying to save themselves, but were trapped and died in the blaze. Some patrons who ran towards the portico were later rescued by firefighters. Emergency teams arrived later and brought the situation under control.