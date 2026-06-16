Wife, paramour murder former jawan for Rs 2 crore insurance money in Karnataka

BELAGAVI: In a sensational case, the Belagavi district police have uncovered an alleged conspiracy in the murder of a retired serviceman to claim insurance money and manipulation of forensic evidence to disguise the crime as a natural death. Nine accused, including the victim’s wife, her alleged lover, and several government employees have been arrested.
The victim, Sandeep Kalagouda Manjaragi (46) from Ghodageri village in Hukkeri taluk and a former serviceman, had insurance policies with HDFC Bank and State Bank of India. According to the police, the accused believed that in the event of his accidental death, insurance benefits of nearly Rs 2 crore would be payable.
Addressing a press conference in Belagavi on Monday, Belagavi Superintendent of Police K Ramarajan said investigations revealed a conspiracy allegedly hatched by Sandeep’s wife Suma Manjaragi and her alleged lover Pundalik Vittal Dombar with the assistance of several others.
The accused have been identified as Suma Sandeep Manjaragi – wife of the deceased, Pundalik Vittal Dombar, alleged paramour of Suma, Dr Basavaraj Bhasme – RMP doctor, Ashok Gujanal – FDA official attached to the Belagavi commissioner’s office, Appasaheb Nayak – clerk at the forensic science laboratory, Channayya Adiviswamyamath – laboratory assistant, PN Nagaraj – Senior Scientific Officer, Sachin Selar – associate of Pundalik, and Rahul Jogi – pharmacy student and associate of Pundalik.
The police revealed that Sandeep and Pundalik got acquainted with each other after Sandeep frequently visited Pundalik’s shop. The two later partnered to set up a hotel near Hidkal Dam. That was when Suma and Pundalik allegedly developed an illicit relationship.
Investigators believe that around two-and-a-half years ago, the duo began planning to eliminate Sandeep. The police suspect that insurance policies worth nearly Rs 2 crore were subsequently taken on Sandeep’s life, allegedly keeping him unaware of some of the arrangements.
On March 13, Sandeep suffered injuries after falling from his motorcycle. He was initially treated at a hospital in Hukkeri before being shifted to JG Cooperative Hospital in Ghataprabha.
Sandeep did not have life-threatening injuries and was admitted to a special room for treatment. But as he was recovering, Suma and Pundalik allegedly mixed poison into a saline bottle and administered it to Sandeep. He was also allegedly given sleeping tablets. Sandeep died on March 15 while undergoing treatment.
Rahul Jogi, studying pharmacy and working at the hospital, allegedly facilitated Sandeep’s admission and treatment arrangements. Another person, identified as Ramu, allegedly suggested the method of administering poison through the saline bottle, the SP said.
The accused then allegedly tried to portray his death as a natural consequence of injuries sustained in the road accident. A complaint was filed at the Yamakanmardi police station, claiming that Sandeep died following a heart attack. The investigation took a dramatic turn after Pundalik posted a social media status, indicating that he knew details about the case and would reveal what actually had happened. This prompted investigators to question him and he exposed the conspiracy. One of the most disturbing aspects of the case was the alleged tampering of forensic evidence.
According to the SP, Suma allegedly contacted Dr Basavaraj Bhasme through her mother, who worked as a health worker. Through Bhasme, the accused got in touch with Ashok Gujanal, who in turn introduced them to forensic laboratory clerk Appasaheb Nayak.
Nayak connected the accused to laboratory assistant Channayya Adiviswamyamath and Senior Scientific Officer PN Nagaraj. Over Rs 3 lakh was paid to influence the forensic examination results. The initial forensic report reportedly stated that no poison had been detected and attributed the death to a heart attack, effectively concealing the alleged murder.
The SP described the case as unprecedented, saying they had never imagined that forensic lab personnel could be influenced to alter scientific findings. This raises serious questions about public confidence in forensic investigations, he added.
As suspicions intensified, the police obtained permission to exhume Sandeep’s body. A fresh postmortem was conducted and fresh evidence supported the murder theory. Based on the findings and information obtained from the accused, the case was converted into a murder investigation under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS), including Sections 103(1), 238(B), and 3(5).
The police have seized poison bottles, syringes, mobile phones, and other materials believed to have been used in the crime. The investigation is going on and additional aspects of the conspiracy are being examined, including the procurement of insurance policies and the alleged involvement of others.