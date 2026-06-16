Wife, paramour murder former jawan for Rs 2 crore insurance money in Karnataka

BELAGAVI: In a sensational case, the Belagavi district police have uncovered an alleged conspiracy in the murder of a retired serviceman to claim insurance money and manipulation of forensic evidence to disguise the crime as a natural death. Nine accused, including the victim’s wife, her alleged lover, and several government employees have been arrested.

The victim, Sandeep Kalagouda Manjaragi (46) from Ghodageri village in Hukkeri taluk and a former serviceman, had insurance policies with HDFC Bank and State Bank of India. According to the police, the accused believed that in the event of his accidental death, insurance benefits of nearly Rs 2 crore would be payable.

Addressing a press conference in Belagavi on Monday, Belagavi Superintendent of Police K Ramarajan said investigations revealed a conspiracy allegedly hatched by Sandeep’s wife Suma Manjaragi and her alleged lover Pundalik Vittal Dombar with the assistance of several others.

The accused have been identified as Suma Sandeep Manjaragi – wife of the deceased, Pundalik Vittal Dombar, alleged paramour of Suma, Dr Basavaraj Bhasme – RMP doctor, Ashok Gujanal – FDA official attached to the Belagavi commissioner’s office, Appasaheb Nayak – clerk at the forensic science laboratory, Channayya Adiviswamyamath – laboratory assistant, PN Nagaraj – Senior Scientific Officer, Sachin Selar – associate of Pundalik, and Rahul Jogi – pharmacy student and associate of Pundalik.

The police revealed that Sandeep and Pundalik got acquainted with each other after Sandeep frequently visited Pundalik’s shop. The two later partnered to set up a hotel near Hidkal Dam. That was when Suma and Pundalik allegedly developed an illicit relationship.

Investigators believe that around two-and-a-half years ago, the duo began planning to eliminate Sandeep. The police suspect that insurance policies worth nearly Rs 2 crore were subsequently taken on Sandeep’s life, allegedly keeping him unaware of some of the arrangements.