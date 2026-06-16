Writer Indira Lankesh dies at 84 in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: Indira Lankesh (84), writer and the wife of noted Kannada litterateur, journalist and Lankesh Patrike founder P Lankesh, passed away on Monday morning due to old age-related ailments.

Known for her close association with Karnataka’s literary and journalistic circles, Indira Lankesh had authored the memoir ‘Huli Maavu Mattu Naanu’ (The Tamarind Tree and I), reflecting on her life and experiences. She is survived by her son Indrajit Lankesh and daughter Kavitha Lankesh, both filmmakers. Her elder daughter Gauri Lankesh, who was a journalist, was shot dead in 2017.

Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said, “Indira Lankesh was the backbone of P Lankesh’s achievements in literature, media and the film world. Alongside that, she had immersed herself in business, writing and book publishing. Having lived a life with the unyielding determination of a rock that never gave up its resolve, Indira Lankesh was an inspiration to all girls and women.”

Deputy CM G Parameshwara also condoled her death, saying Kannada literature and journalism lost another vital pillar whose contributions to literature, social thought and public life will not disappear from people’s memories.