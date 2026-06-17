Aspirants continue lobbying to make it to DKS cabinet

BENGALURU: With Chief Minister DK Shivakumar and former CM Siddaramaiah likely to visit Delhi soon after the June 18 election to seven MLC seats to meet Congress high command leaders, lobbying has intensified to secure ministerial berths.

Supporters of Indi MLA Yashvant Rayagouda Patil staged a demonstration outside the CM’s residence in Bengaluru on Tuesday, alleging that Large and Medium Industries Minister MB Patil, MLA from Babaleshwar, opposed the appointment of another legislator from Vijayapura as a minister, fearing he would lose prominence. But MB Patil told reporters on Tuesday that one more cabinet position should be given to Vijayapura district. Shivakumar is in favour of Yashwant Rayagouda entering the cabinet, sources said.

A protest was also held outside the residence of Deputy CM Dr G Parameshwara. In Tumakuru, former minister TB Jayachandra asserted that he, too, is a strong contender. Since he is the state’s special representative in Delhi, his chances are bleak. But Jayachandra is the lone Kunchitiga Vokkaliga Congress MLA, and his community members want him to be made a minister. According to him, the cabinet expansion is likely before June 25.

Tiptur MLA K Shadakshari, a Veerashaiva-Lingayat, who fell ill during his visit to Delhi recently, met Shivakumar on Tuesday and sought a cabinet berth. He claims that he is the lone party MLA representing the community in the Old Mysuru region and deserved to be made a minister.

Former minister Madhu Bangarappa remained a strong contender under the Ediga community quota, whereas new KPCC president BK Hariprasad is backing Sagar MLA Beluru Gopalakrishna, brother-in-law of former minister Kagodu Thimmappa.