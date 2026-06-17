BLOs to stage mass protest against SIR

BANGALORE: Around 500-1,000 Block Level Officers --BLOs are expected to stage a protest outside the office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Karnataka, on Wednesday, seeking relief from their responsibilities in the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

The demonstration, scheduled for 11 am, is being organised amid growing discontent among BLOs over what they describe as unrealistic deadlines, excessive workload and intense pressure linked to the voter verification exercise. The protest was announced by a reliable source of a group that has been critical of the SIR process.

The organisation has urged media representatives to attend the demonstration and document the concerns raised by the officers involved in the ground-level implementation of the exercise.

The exercise is set to intensify in Karnataka from around June 20, with thousands of BLOs expected to participate in the verification process. Critics of the exercise, including Eddelu Karnataka, have raised concerns over the pace of implementation, the workload placed on field officers and the possibility of genuine voters being excluded from electoral rolls.

When contacted about this Ms Tara Rao Trustee of Eddelu Karnataka said, ``I too have heard that many are seeking relief from their responsibilities about the ongoing SIR of electoral rolls and are expected to gather at the CEO office tomorrow.’’ Sources said they have highlighted risks faced by vulnerable groups, including women, migrants, dalits and adivasis.