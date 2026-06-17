Business leaders meet Karnataka CM, pledge support for a better Bengaluru

BENGALURU: A delegation of corporate leaders met Chief Minister DK Shivakumar at his office in Vidhana Soudha on Tuesday. The business honchos, who are also honorary consuls of various countries, included Biocon founder and Executive Chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Honorary Consul of Ireland.

The meeting was held amid the row over Shivakumar’s ambitious Greater Bengaluru Integrated Township project in Bidadi which is being opposed by JDS and BJP.

The business leaders reportedly supported Shivakumar in his initiatives for the IT capital. Many expect Shivakumar to follow in the footsteps of former CM SM Krishna, who gave a lot of impetus to the city’s growth.

Shaw later told reporters that the delegation had a very good meeting, and would be supporting the CM in all the initiatives required to develop Bengaluru into a world-class city. “I think every country we represent is willing to basically support this effort. So I think that’s the main essence of our conversation... the CM is very committed to developing not just Bengaluru but Karnataka, and making it both a world-class city and a leading state in the country,” she said.