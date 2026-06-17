‘Cops must exercise restraint while probing civil disputes’: Karnataka High Court

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court said that police must exercise restraint while investigating civil disputes concerning title deeds, revenue entries, powers of attorney, or sale deeds unless allegations unmistakably exude overwhelming criminality.

The court said, “Equally, criminal courts, even at the stage of framing of charge, are duty-bound to scrutinise whether the material placed before them genuinely discloses strong suspicion and a reasonable prospect of conviction.

The pendency of civil proceedings cannot be ignored while assessing whether criminal prosecution is being employed as a weapon of harassment.” Justice M Nagaprasanna made these observations while quashing the criminal proceedings initiated against advocate S Rajendra, representing a litigant and others in a civil dispute concerning a piece of land at Nagarabhavi, in response to their petition challenging the legality of the criminal case registered against them.