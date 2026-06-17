DKS announces grand plans for Kempegowda Jayanti in Karnataka

The CM said the government has decided to hold Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Jayanti on June 27 at 11.30 am in the newly constructed Kempegowda Layout. On this occasion, 15 lakh saplings will be planted in the city. A new road will be inaugurated in this layout, he said.

Separate teams will be formed for preparations under the leadership of ministers Ramalinga Reddy, Krishna Byre Gowda, KJ George and Byrathi Suresh. The Magadi and Huliyuru Durga teams will be led by local MLAs Balakrishna and Ranganath, respectively. The programme at Kempegowda International Airport will be overseen by Minister KH Muniyappa. Preparations in some parts of Bengaluru will be overseen by Krishna Byre Gowda, he said.

The CM said the theme park at Devanahalli airport has been completed, and preparations are being made under the leadership of Krishna Byre Gowda to open it for the public.