Karnataka

Karnataka charts AI-driven biotechnology roadmap at vision group meeting

Chaired by Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, the meeting reviewed biotech initiatives and explored ways to boost innovation, talent and investment.
Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, founder and executive chairperson of Biocon and chairperson of Vision Group on Biotechnology with the Government of Karnataka.
Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, founder and executive chairperson of Biocon and chairperson of Vision Group on Biotechnology with the Government of Karnataka.Photo | ENS
Express News Service
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BENGALURU: Karnataka’s biotechnology ecosystem received a glimpse of the state’s future roadmap as the 64th meeting of the Vision Group on Biotechnology (VGBT) focused on strengthening biomanufacturing, artificial intelligence-driven innovation, startup financing and commercialisation support.

The meeting, convened by the state government here on Tuesday, was chaired by Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, who reviewed the progress of key biotechnology initiatives and discussed measures to accelerate innovation, advanced manufacturing, talent development and investments in the sector. A major focus of the meeting was the growing convergence of artificial intelligence, quantum technologies and life sciences. Members highlighted Karnataka’s potential to emerge as a global hub for AI-enabled biotechnology innovation and called for wider adoption of AI in drug discovery, diagnostics, genomics, precision medicine and healthcare applications.

Addressing the meeting, Mazumdar-Shaw said, “Karnataka has built one of India’s strongest biotechnology ecosystems, supported by world-class research institutions, industry leadership and a vibrant startup community. As we enter the next phase of growth, we must strengthen mechanisms that support translational research, commercialisation and scale-up.”

She also advocated exploring dedicated biotechnology investment mechanisms and embedding AI across the biotechnology value chain to unlock new opportunities in biomanufacturing, diagnostics and healthcare innovation.

Kiran Mazumdar
Vision Group