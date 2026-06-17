Karnataka charts AI-driven biotechnology roadmap at vision group meeting

BENGALURU: Karnataka’s biotechnology ecosystem received a glimpse of the state’s future roadmap as the 64th meeting of the Vision Group on Biotechnology (VGBT) focused on strengthening biomanufacturing, artificial intelligence-driven innovation, startup financing and commercialisation support.

The meeting, convened by the state government here on Tuesday, was chaired by Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, who reviewed the progress of key biotechnology initiatives and discussed measures to accelerate innovation, advanced manufacturing, talent development and investments in the sector. A major focus of the meeting was the growing convergence of artificial intelligence, quantum technologies and life sciences. Members highlighted Karnataka’s potential to emerge as a global hub for AI-enabled biotechnology innovation and called for wider adoption of AI in drug discovery, diagnostics, genomics, precision medicine and healthcare applications.