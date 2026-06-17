Karnataka Lokayukta raids unearth Rs 31.11crore DA linked to eight officials

BENGALURU: The Lokayukta police on Tuesday unearthed assets worth Rs 31.11 crore during simultaneous raids on eight state government officials across Karnataka. Of this, assets worth Rs 29.98 crore were found to be disproportionate to their known sources of income.

According to the Lokayukta, the total assets include Rs 22.73 crore in immovable properties and Rs 8.38 crore in movable assets. Simultaneous searches were conducted at the residences and offices of the accused officials, as well as those of their relatives, at more than 35 locations across the state.

As per an official statement, Rajanna SL, Additional Director (Town Planning), Karnataka Housing Board, Bengaluru, allegedly possessed disproportionate assets worth Rs 7.10 crore. These included immovable assets valued at Rs 3.89 crore and movable assets worth Rs 1.07 crore.

The other officials against whom disproportionate assets were detected include Uday Kumar MB, Executive Engineer, BESCOM Sub-Division, Yelahanka, Bengaluru, with alleged DA of Rs 3.90 crore; Sanna Kenchappa, Superintendent Engineer, KRIDL, Belagavi, with Rs 2.54 crore; Krishna Naik LA, Secretary, Bayalaseeme Area Development Board, Chitradurga, with Rs 2.57 crore; Manik S. Kanakatte, Superintendent Engineer, Public Works Department, Kalaburagi, with Rs 4.94 crore; and KS Mohan, Assistant Conservator of Forests, Chikkamagaluru Sub-Division, with Rs 3.62 crore.