Kerala's free bus ride scheme expected to ease labour shortages in Mangaluru

MANGALURU: Kerala government's decision to extend its free bus travel scheme for women to select border destinations outside the state is expected to improve access to employment opportunities in Mangaluru for women from Kasaragod district, while also benefiting businesses in the border region through increased commuter and consumer movement.

The Mangaluru-Kasaragod corridor has long functioned as a single socio-economic region, with thousands of people crossing the Karnataka-Kerala border daily for work, education, healthcare and trade. The extension of the free travel scheme is expected to further strengthen these linkages, particularly for women seeking employment opportunities across the border.

Local observers say limited employment opportunities in Kasaragod have historically pushed residents to seek jobs in Mangaluru, especially in the retail, hospitality, healthcare and domestic service sectors. By eliminating transportation costs, the scheme could make cross-border commuting economically viable even for workers earning modest salaries.

Industry sources said employers in Mangaluru's retail and service sectors, which often face labour shortages, could benefit from access to a larger pool of women workers from places like Manjeshwar, Uppala, Bandiyod and surrounding places. The move is also expected to increase shopping and leisure travel by women from Kasaragod to Mangaluru, potentially boosting footfall in the city's commercial establishments and strengthening economic ties between the two neighbouring districts.