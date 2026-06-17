Kerala's free bus ride scheme expected to ease labour shortages in Mangaluru

MANGALURU: Kerala government's decision to extend its free bus travel scheme for women to select border destinations outside the state is expected to improve access to employment opportunities in Mangaluru for women from Kasaragod district, while also benefiting businesses in the border region through increased commuter and consumer movement.
The Mangaluru-Kasaragod corridor has long functioned as a single socio-economic region, with thousands of people crossing the Karnataka-Kerala border daily for work, education, healthcare and trade. The extension of the free travel scheme is expected to further strengthen these linkages, particularly for women seeking employment opportunities across the border.
Local observers say limited employment opportunities in Kasaragod have historically pushed residents to seek jobs in Mangaluru, especially in the retail, hospitality, healthcare and domestic service sectors. By eliminating transportation costs, the scheme could make cross-border commuting economically viable even for workers earning modest salaries.
Industry sources said employers in Mangaluru's retail and service sectors, which often face labour shortages, could benefit from access to a larger pool of women workers from places like Manjeshwar, Uppala, Bandiyod and surrounding places. The move is also expected to increase shopping and leisure travel by women from Kasaragod to Mangaluru, potentially boosting footfall in the city's commercial establishments and strengthening economic ties between the two neighbouring districts.
Dr. Giridhar Rao M.S., former Joint Director of Collegiate Education who now resides in Mangalpady in Kasaragod district, said the scheme is likely to encourage more women to explore employment opportunities in Mangaluru.
"There are teachers in Kasaragod working for salaries of around Rs 10,000 to Rs 12,000 a month. With free bus travel, many may consider seeking better-paying opportunities in Mangaluru," he said.
Dr. Rao, however, noted that the scheme is unlikely to alter college admission trends, given the longstanding dependence of Kasaragod students on Mangaluru for higher education.
Kannada activist Shivaram from Kasaragod said the initiative would benefit both districts. "While it will expand educational and employment opportunities for people from Kasaragod, employers in Mangaluru could get some relief from labour shortages, particularly in the service sector. Overall, the border-region economy stands to gain," he said.
Manjeshwar MLA Ashraf told TNIE that the scheme initially did not include destinations such as Mangaluru and other parts of Dakshina Kannada. Following representations seeking its extension to key border centres, the state government expanded the coverage.
"The decision will benefit thousands of people from Kasaragod district who travel regularly to Mangaluru and other parts of Dakshina Kannada for employment, education, healthcare and other purposes," he said.