RGUHS records 89.22 pass percentage

BENGALURU: Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS) on Tuesday awarded certificates to 72,741 graduates from various streams of medical sciences at its 28th annual convocation. The university recorded an overall pass percentage of 89.22% across all faculties this year, up nearly 2 percentage points from last year’s 87.45%.

Of the total graduates, 62,149 completed undergraduate courses, while 9,761 graduated from postgraduate programmes. A total of 256 candidates acquired fellowships, 211 completed super-speciality courses, 71 received doctorates, 15 completed certificate courses, and eight were awarded postgraduate diplomas.

A total of 103 students, including 84 women, emerged as gold medallists, collectively winning 115 gold medals. Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, who was the chief guest, reflected on his own academic journey, describing it as one of the most fulfilling experiences of his life.

“I have served in various ministerial capacities, but one of the happiest days of my life was the day I graduated with a Master of Arts degree in Political Science,” he said. He also urged the graduating students to extend their services beyond Bengaluru and contribute to improving healthcare access in rural parts of Karnataka.

Minister for Medical Education Dr Sharan Prakash Patil said the state government was working towards strengthening healthcare infrastructure across Karnataka.

“The State government is working towards establishing a government medical college, a cancer hospital and trauma care centres in every district. We want the people of Karnataka to receive quality and affordable healthcare services within the State,” he said.