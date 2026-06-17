RSS chief must give proper reply to my letter: Karnataka Home Minister Priyank Kharge

BENGALURU: Karnataka Home Minister Priyank Kharge on Tuesday claimed that Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat has not replied to his letter on the issue of registration of the Sangh.

Addressing reporters in New Delhi, he, however, urged Bhagwat to reply to his letter as he had written it as a representative of the state government.

“A video of Dr Bhagwatji being widely circulated as response to my letter is false. I dispatched my letter and also put it on social media on June 15. While this interaction by the RSS chief was on June 13/14,” he said, adding that he posted it on X tagging a video clip of Bhagwat with June 14 as its dateline. “Mohan Bhagat’s justification at Thrissur in Kerala on June 13 was not in response to my letter. It was his reply to a question on not allowing the RSS route march in Chittapur (Priyank’s assembly constituency) earlier,” he clarified, adding that he has not received a response from Bhagwat to his June 15 letter.