Social worker denies role in Dharmasthala burial case ‘conspiracy’, calls claims false

MANGALURU: N Rama Nagaraj, a Chitradurga-based social worker, strongly refuted the allegations made against her by Chinna C N alias Chinnayya, the complainant in the alleged mass burial case in Dharmasthala village. She has termed the claims in his writ petition before the Karnataka High Court as completely false.

Nagaraj stated that she felt compelled to speak out as she was being defamed in a legal proceeding to which she is not even a party. “I have never met Chinnayya, never spoken to him, never dealt with him in any manner. Yet his petition swears that I funded a conspiracy to disturb Dharmasthala,” she said.

She added that she will be filing an application to be impleaded in the case to place the full truth before the High Court. Nagaraj pointed out that the sensational claims made in Chinnayya’s petition do not appear in any of his earlier statements, whether in his initial complaint, before the Magistrate, before the Special Investigation Team (SIT), or during his bail proceedings.

“They surface for the first time now, and he has invented it all in his writ petition: a fictitious Rs 200 crore ‘budget’; a Rs 50 lakh promise; that popular actor Prakash Raj instructed him; and that funds came ‘from Kerala’ and through me,” she alleged.