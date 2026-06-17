Social worker denies role in Dharmasthala burial case ‘conspiracy’, calls claims false

MANGALURU: N Rama Nagaraj, a Chitradurga-based social worker, strongly refuted the allegations made against her by Chinna C N alias Chinnayya, the complainant in the alleged mass burial case in Dharmasthala village. She has termed the claims in his writ petition before the Karnataka High Court as completely false.
Nagaraj stated that she felt compelled to speak out as she was being defamed in a legal proceeding to which she is not even a party. “I have never met Chinnayya, never spoken to him, never dealt with him in any manner. Yet his petition swears that I funded a conspiracy to disturb Dharmasthala,” she said.
She added that she will be filing an application to be impleaded in the case to place the full truth before the High Court. Nagaraj pointed out that the sensational claims made in Chinnayya’s petition do not appear in any of his earlier statements, whether in his initial complaint, before the Magistrate, before the Special Investigation Team (SIT), or during his bail proceedings.
“They surface for the first time now, and he has invented it all in his writ petition: a fictitious Rs 200 crore ‘budget’; a Rs 50 lakh promise; that popular actor Prakash Raj instructed him; and that funds came ‘from Kerala’ and through me,” she alleged.
She also mentioned that she had filed a police complaint in Davanagere city, alleging that persons connected to the SKDRDP surrounded and abused her in public and threatened her life. “I leave the public to judge why a man I have never met would name me, of all people, as the secret financier of an imaginary plot,” she concluded.
“Chinnayya, on November 11, 2025, in his own bail application before a Mangaluru court, through a state-appointed legal-aid advocate, swore that he had come forward voluntarily and that his original complaint of July 3, 2025, on alleged burial of victims of rape and murders in Dharmasthala village was true, and stood by it.
He had also stated to the court that he voluntarily came to the police because of guilt and that because of his efforts three bodies were recovered,” she said requesting the High Court to summon Chinnayya to appear in person to verify his own affidavit.
In a separate case, four members of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the alleged burial case in Dharmasthala sustained injuries after their official vehicle overturned near Charmadi Ghat on Tuesday. The injured include SIT Superintendent of Police C A Simon, inspector Kusumadhar, officer Manjunath, and the driver of the vehicle.