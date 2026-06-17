Tourists must stay 30 ft away from elephants at Karnataka camps

BENGALURU: The state forest department on Tuesday made public the first-ever Karnataka Elephant Camp Safety Protocol for elephant camps, captive elephant holding centres and public elephant viewing facilities.

Tourists will have to stand at least 30 feet away from elephants to watch them in camps. Visitors can no longer bathe, touch or feed the elephants. They will have to stand in the demarcated green zone--viewing gallery-- to see the animals. All activities of the elephants and the visitors will be monitored and recorded through CCTVs. Not more than 10 elephants will be kept for public viewing in camps.

A visitor from Tamil Nadu was killed in the Dubare elephant camp on May 19. The protocols are similar to the Standard Operating Procedures which were released by the forest department after a trekker from Keralam had gone missing and another had died in the forests of Karnataka.

Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, wildlife, Kumar Pushkar said: “The protocols were signed on June 11. The camps have been given 15 days time to abide by them. The camps will be inspected and certified and permission for operation will be given. Until the permission is obtained, operations are not permitted.”

He added that based on the carrying capacity of the camp size, the number of elephants and the footfall, batches and timings for visitors allowed to view the elephants will be also decided.