11 deaths at Mysuru Jayadeva cardiovascular institute trigger panic

MYSURU: Panic gripped residents across the Mysuru region following reports and viral social media videos claiming that 11 patients died of cardiac-related ailments within a span of 24 hours at the Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research in Mysuru. The incident has sparked widespread concern among the public, prompting the hospital administration and the state government to issue clarifications on the circumstances surrounding the deaths.

Confirming the deaths, hospital medical superintendent Dr Sadananda said most of the patients were critically ill and had reached the hospital well beyond the crucial “golden hour” after suffering heart attacks.

“Jayadeva is a tertiary-care referral centre and the only specialised cardiac hospital catering to patients from five districts in the region. We receive the most critical cases, many of whom are referred after their condition has deteriorated significantly. We do not refuse treatment to any patient,” he said.

The deaths triggered concerns about the quality of care and availability of medical staff at the hospital. However, hospital authorities strongly denied allegations of negligence or shortage of doctors.