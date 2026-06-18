Centre will consider concerns of electric mobility sector, says HD Kumaraswamy

BENGALURU: Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel HD Kumaraswamy on Tuesday reiterated the Union government’s commitment to making India a net zero economy by 2070. He was speaking at a stakeholders’ meeting on measures to strengthen India’s electric mobility sector at the HMT Bhavan here.

Manufa-cturers, technology providers, testing agencies and representatives from the sector participated in the meeting.

He assured the stakeholders that their suggestions and concerns will be considered for policy interventions. Kumaraswamy invited manufacturers of EV ancillaries, battery packs, ACC cells, charging equipment and thermal management systems to explore investment opportunities in Mandya.

The participants responded positively, expressing interest in evaluating the district’s potential as a manufacturing hub. The stakeholders said the challenges faced by them and sought policy support from the Ministry of Heavy Industries.

Their demands included creation of an enabling financing framework for EVs and a payment security mechanism to facilitate large-scale deployment of electric buses and commercial EVs.